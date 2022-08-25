Frank Lento to retire from school board

The long-time trustee and Fernie local has been involved with the district for the last 69 years

Frank Lento was a trustee and chair at SD5 for 15 years. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Long-time School District 5 trustee Frank Lento is set to retire this October.

Lento, who is a Fernie local has spent the last 69 years in the school district in one way or another – student, vice principal, principal, administrator and finally, as trustee and chairperson of the district board for the last 15 years.

“I’ve learned so much … it’s been a great journey,” said Lento. “Because of number one: the students, and number two: all my colleagues and everybody I’ve met along the way.”

Lento spent his years learning, furthering his education, teaching, taking summer school and guiding generations of young students, and has a lot of stories to tell.

“As I’ve moved along I learned about the steps for learning. First step is silence, the second step is listening, and the third step is hearing what is said, not what you think is said. I’ve learned so much from that.”

Lento said as a ‘Fernie guy’ he wouldn’t be going anywhere in his retirement, with deep roots in the area and a love for the community and the people in it.

He’s spent decades in public service and campaigning for better resources for schools and the wider community, and was going out on a high campaigning for a new middle school for Fernie – a file he was ready to pass along.

Having taught in each community in the Elk Valley, Lento has fond memories or every posting he’s held.

“They’ve had my heart and soul since day one.”

Lento will retire as trustee for the Fernie area within the SD5 as of the October 15 elections.

