Credit: GoFundMe

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

What began as apparent symptoms of the flu has turned into conditions much more dire for a 4-year-old boy from West Kelowna.

According to family friends, Evan Shishakly was airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 26, after waking up Sunday with symptoms mirroring a fever and body pains.

Now, the child is fighting for his life with the possibilities of losing his right hand.

“Shishakly developed septicemia as the result of a very rare and dangerous blood infection caused by streptococcus attacking his body, mainly affecting his circulation. He is in stable but critical condition at the moment,” according to a GoFundMe page that’s been set up for the family.

As of Saturday morning, more than $13,000 has been raised out of $25,000.

“This family is facing significant out of town expenses while Evan fights for his life in Vancouver. This fundraiser will assist with support for Evan & living expenses for Evan’s mom, Katie (and close family), to stay by his side. Evan’s limbs and extremities have been affected by the septicemia and he will be facing a challenging recovery ahead of him,” the page reads.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

Just Posted

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Building a positive future, together

Local government, First Nations discuss road to reconciliation

Celtic Connection Coming To Cranbrook

How Riverdance revolutionized Irish dance and Irish music over 20 years

RDEK cleaning up asbestos at transfer station

Contractors are on site undertaking clean-up this afternoon after someone deposited 10… Continue reading

City preparing for 2018 infrastructure projects

Council approved the reallocation of carry forward balances from the 2017 Capital… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

World O’ Words: Mondegreens, earworms, calques and hobson-jobsons

Hidden in this column is the secret to banishing those annoying earworms that are driving you crazy

The Kootenay Children’s Festival receives crucial support

Festival takes place May 12 at Baker Field

Tell the story again

If you’ve ever read a story to a child, you will know… Continue reading

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Okanagan Incorrectional: Dashboard

Interactive graphics and features and the information we couldn’t fit into the series

Most Read