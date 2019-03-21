Condo towers, including one under construction, right, are seen in downtown Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

A 28-year-old Vancouver man has been charged after he allegedly spit on four people, including a woman in a wheelchair.

Daniel Bielewcz is alleged to have spat in the face of the 19-year-old woman while downtown just after 9 a.m last Sunday, police said.

READ MORE: Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Video surveillence appears to show him then walking on the east sidewalk on Granville Street, towards West Georgia, and spitting on the chest of an elderly man. When he arrives at Georgia, he appears to spit on two women.

“These random assaults are very concerning,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard on Thursday. “We are urging the three additional victims to come forward, as their information could be crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone who may be a victim of this type of assault is asked to call 604-717-3321.

