Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Police in Saskatchewan have arrested two men on suspicion of human trafficking.

The arrests happened Tuesday when an off-duty RCMP officer spotted three vehicles traveling together at a high rate of speed toward Swift Current, Sask., on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Mounties from Swift Current intercepted all three vehicles after they were clocked at more than 150 kilometres per hour.

As police questioned the vehicle occupants they became suspicious about the relationships between the drivers and passengers and took the investigation further. Two young female passengers, neither of whom had identification, were found sitting in the back seats of separate vehicles that had tinted windows.

The officers arrested three men and one woman on suspicion of human trafficking-related offences.

Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi and Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi, both from Nanaimo, are each facing multiple charges related to human trafficking, as are Shawn Alexander Kelly and Shermineh Sheri Ziaee, both of Victoria.

The four accused will make their next court appearance Friday, Jan. 31, at provincial court in Swift Current.

The two young female passengers are also from B.C. and not related to any of the accused and their names will not be released.

The investigation is continuing.

READ ALSO: Hotline to combat human trafficking launches Canada-wide

READ ALSO: Vancouver man charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge
Next story
New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

Just Posted

Cranbrook Home Depot donates $12K to Street Angel

Cranbrook Home Depot and the Ktunaxa Nation have collaborated for another successful… Continue reading

City to apply for grant in order to purchase two sculptures

City council agreed to apply for grant funding for the Columbia Basin… Continue reading

College of the Rockies students holding health fair

Students will be able to provide information on a wide range of health care topics

Updated: Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of… Continue reading

Team Tardi make the jump from juniors to compete at BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway, and one of the talks… Continue reading

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Most Read