College of the Rockies Board of Governors welcomes new members (l-r) Darlene Trach, Amber Drielen, Jared Basil, and Nicholas Milligan. Following COVID-19 protocols, board members practiced physical distancing in front of the Cranbrook main campus. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

Four new members appointed to College Board of Governors

Four new faces will join the baord, while one was reappointed for another term

Four new members have been appointed to the College of the Rockies’ Board of Governors.

Jared Basil, Amber Drielen, Nicolas Milligan and Darlene Trach will join the board, while returning member Elaine Eccleston was also reappointed by the Ministry of Advanced Education Skills and Training, according to a COTR news release.

The COTR Board of Governors is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and management of the College, and determines and demands appropriate institutional performance.

“The Board of Governors plays an important role at the College,” said Paul Vogt, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “I congratulate Jared, Amber, Nicolas and Darlene on their appointments, and welcome Elaine back for another term. I look forward to working with them, and the entire Board, throughout the year.”

The new appointments will replace Jesse Nicholas, Krys Sikora, Steen Jorgensen, and Wilda Schab, who are retiring from the board after fulfilling their mandates.

“Thank you to Jesse, Krys, Steen and Wilda for their many contributions to the Board and outstanding service to the College over the past six years,” said Randal Macnair, Board Chair. “With four new members, the Board will have a renewed vision and energy for the upcoming year. I welcome the contributions Amber, Darlene, Jared and Nicholas will bring.”

• Jared Basil

Basil is a Ktunaxa Nation member from the community of Lower Kootenay. His work spans both the Economic and Social Sectors at the Ktunaxa Nation Council where he is also the Chair of the Education and Employment Sector.

• Amber Drielen

Drielen is owner and lawyer with One World Law Group as well as a lead lawyer – Family LawLINE with Legal Aid BC. She has previously worked as a legal advocate and lawyer with Seniors First BC. Residing in Golden, Drielen has volunteered at the Women’s Resource Society of Golden, fundraised for Golden Opportunities for Refugees, and was a local lead and outreach for Fair Vote Canada (BC).

• Nicolas Milligan

Milligan recently retired from his role as Manager of Social Responsibility with the Coal Business Unit of Teck Resources. He previously held the positions of Manager, Aboriginal Affairs for Teck Resources and Superintendent, Human Resources of Elk Valley Coal Operation. Active in his community of Fernie, Milligan has been a Board Member with Community Futures East Kootenay, the Fernie Arts Station, and the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce.

• Darlene Trach

Trach has worked with the Ktunaxa Nation Council for the past 23 years in a range of positions, most recently as Self-Government Readiness Coordinator. She served two terms as a Councillor for the Tobacco Plains Band and was the Chairperson of the Education and Employment Sector with the Ktunaxa Nation Council.

