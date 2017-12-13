Four-month-old baby girl stabbed in Toronto

The baby, a man and a woman in serious condition

Police say a four-month-old girl, a man and a woman are in serious condition following a stabbing in west Toronto.

Toronto police say the incident took place at least in part in the lobby of a residential building near the Sherway Gardens mall, and that residents of the building were involved.

Police spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says it appears the baby was also ”assaulted in another manner.”

He says the woman is believed to be behind the attack.

Hopkinson would not comment on the relationship between the three people.

He also said it’s too early to discuss charges.

“We’re just trying to save people’s lives right now,” he said.

