Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police

Incidents believed to be linked to lower level drug deals

Police say recent shootings in Metro Vancouver that injured four innocent bystanders appear to be connected to street-level drug trafficking.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the operations officer for the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, says since last April, anti-gang enforcement teams have been expanded and gun violence decreased late last year.

In a statement, Supt. Duncan Pound of B.C.’s anti-gang squad says its investigations into the shootings in Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam — in which one person was killed and the bystanders were hurt — indicate they appear to be connected to the drug trade.

Pound says police don’t believe there are any direct links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He says street-level violence can escalate, drawing in groups that are connected to the gang conflict.

But he says police agencies are working together to ensure the violence doesn’t escalate.

—The Canadian Press

crime

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward
Next story
Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Just Posted

1915
It happened this week in 1915

Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users across numerous forecast regions in BC and Alberta
Avalanche warning issued for Southern BC and Western Alberta

The BC CDC has released COVID-19 case counts for Local Health Areas for Jan. 9-15, 2022. Photo courtesy BC CDC.
Omicron wave arrives in the Kootenays

Local business owners and politicians came together at Top Crop on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to call for better supports, systems and outreach in Cranbrook, and expressing concerns that a recent rise in crime correlates to a rise in homelessness in the city. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook businesses vent frustration with rise in crime