Four in custody following home invasion

Four people are in custody and face a number of charges after a home invasion over the weekend, say Cranbrook RCMP.

Two suspects entered a home on the 700 block of Westwood Dr. on Dec. 16, demanding money. When none was forthcoming, the two suspects damaged the residence, assualted a male occupant and fled with electronics, jewellery and other items.

An investigation led police to two residences; one in the Jim Smith Lake area where two males where arrested and another to an apartment in the 100 block of 17A Ave S. Police executed a search warrant on both residences, locating and recovering many items that were stolen in the home invasion.

A few days later, a third residence was searched, where more stolen items were located and seized and two individuals arrested, say police.

“The quick arrest of these four individuals was the result of hard work by many members of the Cranbrook RCMP. The dedicated team of investigators worked long hours to ensure these individuals were taken off the street,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

Three men and one woman are being held by police; three are residents of Cranbrook and one is from the Bahamas.

RCMP are recommending charges of robbery, break and enter, theft over $5000, assault with a weapon and utter threats. One of the males is also in custody on an immigration warrant.