The Waffle House in Nashville where four people were shot dead Sunday. (Metro Nashville Police)

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Four people are dead and two remain in hospital after a half-naked gunman opened fire in a Nashville Waffle House early Sunday morning.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the alleged shooter remains free and authorities are searching for Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Ill.

Three people were killed at the restaurant in the Antioch neighbourhood of Nashville and another died in hospital after gunfire broke out at 3:25 a.m.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said that they have recovered the AR-15 rifle used during the attack.

They say a Waffle House customer wrestled the gun away from the shooter, who then shed his coat and ran away fully nude.

Local media have identified the man as James Shaw Jr., 29.

As of late morning, police say that they are drafting murder warrants of Reinking.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam offered his condolences to the victims of the attack and urged Nashville residents to stay alert while the shooter was on the loose.

U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the shooting.

More to come.

