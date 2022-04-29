Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont.

Few details released about tragic incident on campus

Four cadets at the Royal Military College have died in a “tragic” incident at the institution’s campus in Kingston, Ont., the Department of National Defence said Friday.

Few details were released about what happened on the campus located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River, but the government department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday.

“Four RMC Cadets have passed away as a result of this tragic incident,” it said in a written statement.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time.”

The loss of lives was being felt across the Royal Military College community, the department said.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our naval and officer cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” it said. “We extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

Kingston police said its officers were on the scene to help the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and noted that the investigation was “in its infancy.”

—The Canadian Press

Military

