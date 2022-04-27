Foundry East Kootenay to break ground in coming months

The engineers are hired and the contractor is in place

The land where the Foundry East Kootenay facility will be located in Cranbrook. Photo submitted.

Construction for a new youth mental health facility in Cranbrook should begin some time in late spring or early summer.

The Foundry East Kootenay is a planned regional mental health facility for people aged 12 to 24, to be operated by the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society (KKCFSS). The location is set for 100 and 106 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook.

According to a Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) grant application for the project prepared by KKCFSS chief administrative officer, Colin Sinclair, the project is currently in its ‘construction and design development phase’.

The document states a June 10 construction start date.

In an interview with The Free Press, Sinclair said that date is flexible, but they are hoping to get going around that time.

“We are hoping to break ground for sure some time here in the next couple of months, two to three months, whatever that takes.”

They are continuing to fundraise towards a $1.4 million goal.

According to Sparwood local Calvin Domin, who organized the recent 4x4x48 challenge to fundraise for the cause, they have brought in about $900,000. Sinclair said they also recently completed their ‘burger month’ fundraiser.

As for the planning, he said: “We just finished our version six of schematic design for the location in Cranbrook, and we are just going out for pricing.”

He said they’ve hired all the engineers, and they have a contractor in place, New Dawn Developments.

“We’ve finalized the plans, hopefully, and just going out for price and make sure it fits the budget, and away we go.”

They still have permitting to get through, but Sinclair affirmed that they have a good working relationship with the city.

The CBT application says that they do not expect a permitting delay.

Sinclair said the project has “great” youth advisory and family advisory that is helping make decisions and direct the process.

“It’s just been great.”

According to the CBT application, they are planning for a spring 2023 opening date.

