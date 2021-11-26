Foundry East Kootenay campaign gets boost from Teck

A youth health and wellness facilitiy in Cranbrook is closer to becoming a reality

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is hoping reach it’s goal of raising $1.4 million so that Foundry East Kootenay can break ground in spring 2022. Photo courtesy Brenna Baker/EKFH.

A youth mental health and wellness centre serving the East Kootenay is closer to becoming a reality.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health received a significant financial boost from Teck, which committed to match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 as part of a fundraising campaign to get the Foundry East Kootenay facility up and operational.

The EKFH has been spearheading a fundraising campaign to raise $1.4 million, with just over $1 million already committed through community donations over the course of the last year.

“Teck is proud to support programs and initiatives that focus on mental health and wellness in the community, said Jeff Hanman, Vice President, Sustainable Development, Teck. “As a health care service designed for youth by youth, Foundry East Kootenay is an example of an innovative and progressive model of care and we are pleased to offer our support for this important initiative.”

Foundry East Kootenay is a walk-in wellness centre for all East Kootenay youth ages 12- 24. It will provide young people with multiple services integrated in one building, such as primary health care (physical, sexual health), mental health and substance use services, social services, e-health services and youth and family support. Foundry East Kootenay will also offer additional services based on local needs of regional youth and family.

Foundry East Kootenay will be built around a holistic model, meaning it does not just focus on one area of support, such as mental health, but brings together services based on what each young person needs. It will also increase access to care by providing weekly walk-in hours, with no requirement for referrals or appointment.

Foundry is built on youth and family participation in service delivery design, incorporating their input at all levels of decision making to more effectively meet their needs.

Foundry East Kootenay will be operated by the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society as the lead agency.

“We are so excited about the news of a $100,000 matching donation from Teck, which will go a long way towards making Foundry East Kootenay a reality, said Colin Sinclair, CAO for Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family Services Society. “Having a community partner like Teck makes projects like these achievable and I cannot thank Teck enough for their generous contribution.”

Teck is a consistent supporter of health care campaigns and projects in the region, according to Brenna Baker, executive director for the EKFH.

“We are so thankful for the partnership we have with Teck,” Baker said. “Their contributions have added so much benefit to all residents of the East Kootenay. We know that with this donation to Foundry, we will reach our goal before the end of the year.”

Foundry East Kootenay has secured property in Cranbrook and is looking at breaking ground in early spring of 2022.

To support the Foundry campaign, visit the EKFH website.