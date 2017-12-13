FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018

Rate changes to impact the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island

Looking into the New Year, the majority of FortisBC customers will see an overall decrease to their natural gas bill.

In a statement released Wednesday, the energy company said the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) approved the rate changes, which will take effect Jan. 1.

The rate changes, impacting the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island regions of the province, are part of a three-year phase for a plan that will see all customers pay the similar rates regardless of where they live in B.C.

The utilities commission also approved FortisBC’s request to keep the 2017 electric rates in effect as interim rates until a decision on permanent 2018 rates is approved, which means customers will see no change to their electricity rates on Jan. 1.

An electric rate increase of 0.17 per cent for next year is currently under regulatory review.

