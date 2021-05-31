FortisBC continuing upgrade projects on pipelines in the East Kootenay

FortisBC will be working on natural gas pipelines in the East Kootenay this summer. Trevor Crawley photo.

FortisBC will continue working on projects throughout the East Kootenay in the summer months, as a second year of work upgrading sections of natural gas lines in the region gets underway.

Work will continue on sections near Cranbrook and Sparwood for a second straight year, while new areas will see activity, such as Kimberley, Skookumchuck and Elkford — all under the umbrella of the Inland Gas Upgrades project.

Upgrades and construction include aspects such as reducing bends in the pipe and replacing fittings so the in-line inspection equipment can move through the gas line. Some areas may require replacing gas lines or installing stations to regulate pressure in the system, according to FortisBC.

Work locations include various sections in the south end of Cranbrook along with a few locations out towards Wycliffe. More locations dot the pipeline between Wildstone, Wycliffe and north of Marysville.