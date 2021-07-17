Fort Steele plans for wildfire emergency

Kurt Swanson, Magda Idasz, Jessica Marusyk, and Dillon, a seven-year-old Clydesdale, at Fort Steele Heritage Town, with the Bill Nye Fire in the background. (Gerry Frederick photo)

As the wildfire situation in the region heats up, the Friends of Fort Steele Society is taking steps to ensure the safety of the historic site.

While the Bill Nye fire is still considered as out of control, and the fire season is just beginning, the Society wants to align all emergency measures to protect the heritage town and the animals that live there.

According to a press release from the board of directors, a plan is in place for loading, moving and housing the animals should wildfire threaten Fort Steele.

The Society is working on creating a firebreak plan for the north side of Fort Steele, that will aid in the protection of the site.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Society, please call 1-250-417-6000, or email info@fortsteele.bc.ca