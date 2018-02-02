An Okanagan Valley wine paired with a dish from Asti Trattoria Italiana in Fort McMurray (shellman76/Instagram)

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

The owner of a restaurant in Fort McMurray says she has removed B.C. VQA wine from her wine list in the wake of the B.C. government’s latest move involving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Karen Collins, owner of Asti Trattoria Italiana, said in a post to social media that the decision supports our “our oilsands workers and our oil industry,” and hopes other Alberta restaurants follow suit.

On Tuesday, the province announced a proposal to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen off the coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has loudly slammed the move, and announced she is suspending talks on electricity sharing with B.C.

READ MORE: Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

Collins’ post has provoked conversation about how B.C.’s wine industry supports the province’s economy in similar ways to the oil sands.

“When an industry is hit it lobbies it’s own government – hopefully the wineries and other industries will feel some hurt and impact just as we do and lobby their government to make changes,” Collins said to one comment.

“It’s sad that Canadian provinces cannot find a way of supporting each other.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute
Next story
UPDATE – Fire extinguished on ship adrift southwest of Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

VAST hits a home run in EA big league

Over six years, 33 staff contributed nearly 11,000 hours to secure the Kootenay West Mine Environmental Assessment (EA) approval for local mining client

Onegin: Canada’s hit musical takes on a life of its own

‘Onegin’ plays the Key City Theatre Tuesday, Feb. 6

WestJet flights from Cranbrook delayed till June

Company says operational requirements for service haven’t been met yet.

Kootenay Ice slip up, fall 5-2 to Oil Kings

Kootenay experiences another tough night against Edmonton at home, winning streak cut short

Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910/11

The week of January 28 – February 3

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Oligopistoi: Jesus’ Friends of Little Faith

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus calls his disciples by an… Continue reading

A butterfly flaps its wings, blows up a rumour

Social media came alive last Friday night, Jan. 26, with hard talk… Continue reading

Breakfast spreads cause riots

Let’s step away from politics this week and talk breakfast spreads. Apparently… Continue reading

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Most Read