Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor tapped to advise the premier on housing solutions

Lisa Helps appointed Premier David Eby’s housing solutions adviser

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has a new gig – and it doesn’t involve bike lanes.

Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser.

The role will see her work with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, stakeholders and partners to help design and develop the BC Builds program – an initiative to build housing for middle-income families, individuals and seniors.

“The current reality is that many people in our province struggle to find housing, even if they earn a good income,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “I’m very pleased that Lisa Helps has agreed to use her years of leadership to help us work on innovative solutions.”

ALSO READ: Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HousingVictoria

Previous story
Province announces plans to replace Abbotsford plant and animal health facility, citing flood risk
Next story
B.C. mom disheartened with no result after 18 months advocating for missing-adult alert

Just Posted

x
Police determine no offence took place in transit bus incident

Cranbrook City Hall.
City seeks meeting with provincial ministries to tackle social issues

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck photo)
Interior Health issues alert after multiple drug poisonings in Cranbrook

Left to right: Perry Singh and Manpreet Singh of Quesada; Mike McPhee and Sonia Bozzi of Bozzi's Biscotti; Johnny Strilaeff, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Columbia Basin Trust.
Kootenay Business Round-Up