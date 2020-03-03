Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Jamboree organizer Edward Vandeyck with a 100-foot-tall radio tower brought in for the annual jamboree at Camp McLean. (Black Press file photo)

A South Surrey man who spent more than 25 years as a volunteer for Scouts Canada, has been charged with a number of child pornography offences.

Edward Johannas Vandeyck, born in 1962, has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and two counts of importing/distributing child pornography, according to online court documents.

The alleged offences occurred in Surrey on Sept. 26, 2019 and the charges were sworn Feb. 28, 2020.

According to Vandeyck’s Linkedin page, he worked as a volunteer with Scouts Canada from 1992 to 2018. His work history says he joined as a Scouts leader for his two children, and “I continue to volunteer as I find it challenging and satisfying.”

A Scouts Canada official said Tuesday the organization was not contacted by the RCMP regarding Vandeyck, but that they would support the investigation in “any way that we can.”

On Oct. 26, 2018, Black Press Media published an article that indicates Vandeyck helped construct a 100-foot-tall radio tower for the Jamboree On The Air and Jamboree On The Internet (JOTA-JOTI) communications weekend at Camp McLean in south Langley.

JOTA-JOTI is the largest Scouting event in the world, with more than 1.8 million scouts participating across 150-plus countries. Kids in the program use ham radio, Morse code and other traditional technology methods to communicate.

Representatives from Camp McLean did not return a request for comment made Monday.



