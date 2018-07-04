Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

After serving one term as a Liberal MLA, former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender is considering a return to municipal politics.

“I’ve had lots of people approach me,” Fassbender told Black Press.

“I haven’t made a final decision. If I run, it will be for mayor.”

Fassbender said he would decide soon, likely by the end of this month or early next month.

“I would only do it if I believe I had something to contribute to the community (and) I would have to feel it’s the best for me and my wife.”

Fassbender was serving as mayor of Langley City when he was elected MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood in the 2013 provincial election.

He was appointed Minister of Education during a bitter labour dispute with the B.C. Teachers Federation that ended with a settlement after five days of round-the-clock talks.

READ MORE: Fassbender speaks to Langley about teachers’ strike

He then served minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and minister responsible for TransLink.

Fassbender stepped down from the mayor’s job after winning his MLA seat in Surrey-Fleetwood.

So far, two incumbent Langley City councillors have declared for the mayoralty.

VIDEO: Two Langley City councillors to run for mayor

Fassbender was on the Langley School Board from 1975 to 1979.

He was first elected to Langley City as a councillor in 2002, and then as mayor in the 2005, 2008 and 2011 elections.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South
Next story
B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

Just Posted

Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders on the scene quickly

Category 2 open burns to be prohibited in southeast BC

For the Townsman CASTLEGAR — Effective at noon (Pacific time) on Friday,… Continue reading

Canadians cautioned to look out for toxic giant hogweed

The plant has been discovered in the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario and B.C.

WildSafeBC continues public awareness on fawning deer

WildSafeBC is continuing to bring awareness to fawning deer after an increase… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: July 4

New Greenhouse For Students I wish to acknowledge the groups and individuals… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Polluted water did not reach rivers: Teck

Teck Coal responds to B.C. Government report, which shows the company was fined $78,100 last year.

The Graduates of 2018: Part I

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part II

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

Most Read