Sandra Smaill. Bulletin file

Former Kimberley lawyer disbarred

The Law Society of B.C. has ordered that former Kimberley lawyer Sandra Smaill be disbarred for professional misconduct.

According to a news release from the Law Society, a hearing panel found that Smaill committed professional misconduct by misappropriating or improperly withdrawing trust funds on multiple occasions, failing to deposit retainers into her pooled trust account for two clients, failing to maintain accounting records, failing to remit GST funds and employee payroll sources deductions to the Canada Revenue Agency and repeatedly failing to respond to Law Society communications during the investigation.

“In determining the disciplinary penalty, the panel considered the numerous and serious instances of misconduct, Smaill’s refusal to acknowledge responsibility or her misconduct or participate in the regulatory process, as well as her prior disciplinary record which included two conduct reviews. Smaill’s disbarment takes effect immediately, although at time of the order she was a former lawyer and no longer practising law,” the release says.

Ms. Smaill has served as a school board trustee for more than 30 years and is still on the board.

She has not practiced law since she was suspended in 2018.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in George Floyd’s death
Next story
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Just Posted

Pictured is a mess left at Baker Park in Cranbrook over the weekend. (Ashley Marie file)
Cranbrook residents concerned after litter, broken glass left at Baker Park

City asks that residents do their part to keep play spaces clean and safe

Sandra Smaill. Bulletin file
Former Kimberley lawyer disbarred

The Law Society of B.C. has ordered that former Kimberley lawyer Sandra… Continue reading

The Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society- Highway Division is receiving $10,000 from the EKC.
EKC grants $10,000 to Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society

The Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society - Highway Rescue is the recipient… Continue reading

The Aqam community is holding council elections on Feb. 17. Photo submitted.
ʔaq̓am community holding council elections

ʔaq̓am residents are heading to the polls today to elect a chief… Continue reading

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read