Craig James, former clerk of the British Columbia legislature, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from his trial in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Craig James, former clerk of the British Columbia legislature, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from his trial in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former James deputy tells trial there were ‘concerns’ about a B.C. retirement benefit

Court told claim of a nearly $287,000 allowance is the largest sum that prompted allegations

British Columbia’s clerk of the legislative assembly has testified her predecessor was initially “skeptical” of a retirement benefit that he later claimed for himself.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial of former clerk Craig James has heard his claim of a nearly $287,000 allowance is the largest sum in a string of payments that prompted allegations that he used public funds for personal benefit.

Kate Ryan-Lloyd, who is the clerk but was James’s deputy at the time of the payment in 2012, told the court James assured her that legal counsel had determined they were both eligible for the retirement payment.

She says James advised her that then-Speaker Bill Barisoff had determined payouts under the program established in 1984 should be completed to reduce financial liability for the legislative assembly.

However, Ryan-Lloyd testified she was surprised to learn she would be eligible because she couldn’t see a logical extension of that liability to James or herself, and she decided to return the nearly $119,000 she received.

James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. Crown says surprise new evidence could help Craig James’ defence

BC legislaturecrime

Previous story
UPDATE: IHIT says family member responsible for Richmond shooting
Next story
Woman files human rights complaint over B.C. health authority policy banning N95s

Just Posted

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison (second from right) meets with representatives from Sunrise Transport in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.
MP Morrison voices support for truck convoy protesting COVID vaccine mandates

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
Cranbrook public works dealing with water leaks, repairs, and staff shortages

1915
It happened this week in 1915