Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has been charged with sexual assault. (Black Press file image)

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

RCMP in Burns Lake have charged that town’s former mayor with sexual assault, and police believe there could be more victims.

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences, according to a news release from the North District RCMP. The allegations are said to have occurred in 2016.

Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake in 2011 at the age of 21, making him the youngest mayor to ever be elected in British Columbia. He held the position until resigning from office in 2016, and up until Friday was also a member of the BC Liberal Party.

In a very brief statement, the Party says they became aware of the matter this afternoon via social media and that Strimbold has now resigned as Membership Chair and as a member of the party.

The RCMP is seeking assistance from the public and anyone with more information, or has been a victim of a crime involving Strimbold is asked to call the Burns Lake RCMP non-emergency number at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Just Posted

T-shirts memorializing firefighter back in production

A t-shirt commemorating the life of a local firefighter is going back… Continue reading

Key City Theatre gets funding for roof upgrades

The Key City Theatre in Cranbrook is one of the beneficiaries of… Continue reading

Check snow conditions before heading into backcountry

Snow is in the forecast and that means that people should be… Continue reading

McCormick touts Kimberley/Cranbrook relationship

Kimberley mayor Don McCormick touted the city’s relationship with Cranbrook in an… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice blasted 5-2 by Warriors at home

Kootenay bested by Moose Jaw, drop six points out of playoff spot heading into crucial weekend

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Paul Rodgers The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout… Continue reading

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Most Read