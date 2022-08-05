The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged

An 82-year-old former teacher has been arrested and RCMP say he faces seven counts of indecent assault involving those who were students more than five decades ago.

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged, but say he taught at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982.

The man was arrested in his North Vancouver home on Thursday and police used a search warrant to look for evidence in the home.

Mounties say the initial complaint was made in mid-June and since then a total of seven alleged victims have come forward.

Police say they are aware there has been communication through social media between some individuals who may have been assaulted.

The RCMP say their priority is to speak to those who have not yet come forward.

