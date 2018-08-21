Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing.

Fisher was handed the jail term Tuesday in provincial court in Surrey, along with two years’ probation. BC Prosecution Service confirmed to Black Press Media his jail time will be less credit for three days time served.

He pleaded guilty in June to three charges, including breach of trust and sexual exploitation for kissing the teenager, and breach of trust for kissing the young woman.

Before his arrest and subsequent retirement, Fisher was a 29-year veteran of the force and a member of a team that investigates prostitution, criminal exploitation and child sex abuse.

Fisher told the court in the past he is “embarrassed and ashamed” as he apologized to the two young women, the Vancouver Police Department and the Crown.

The teenager was 17 when he kissed her on three occasions for up to 10 minutes. Fisher said he regretted causing her to lose her faith in police.

“I know that she trusted me and for the rest of my life I’ll regret that breach of trust,” he said. “I offer no excuses or justification. It was wrong and I want to publicly apologize to both of them.”

The girl said in a victim impact statement that the officer’s actions caused her to relapse with a drug addiction and drop out of school.

“Those memories are still some of the most painful ones of my life,” she said in a video played for the court. “It feels like the ultimate breach of trust from someone when I was most vulnerable.”

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update from incident management team on Meachen Creek Complex
Next story
Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Just Posted

Update from incident management team on Meachen Creek Complex

As the smoke clears today and tomorrow, more extreme fire behaviour may be observed.

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeals court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

RCMP seek info on hit-and-run

Incident occured outside Cranbrook Law Courts earlier this month

Chernove ends season with another golden finish

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

Kootenay Ice announce 2018 to 2019 staff, detail upcoming changes and events

On Monday, August 20 the Kootenay Ice hosted a meeting with local… Continue reading

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Kootenay Ice announce 2018 to 2019 staff, detail upcoming changes and events

On Monday, August 20 the Kootenay Ice hosted a meeting with local… Continue reading

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Most Read