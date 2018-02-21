Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

The BC Coroners Service has identified the person whose foot washed up on shore near Victoria last year.

The lower leg and foot found at Jordan River on Dec. 7, 2017, belonged to Stanley K. Okumoto of Washington State.

Okumoto went missing on Sept. 19. The 79-year-old’s vehicle was found the next day in Clallam County, directly south ofVictoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and roughly 240 kilometres away from his home in Bremerton.

His body was found two months later in the same area, but the left leg and foot were missing from his remains.

RELATED: Dogs find human foot near Port Renfrew

His foot was discovered at Jordan River by Mike Johns, while out walking his dog.

The body part was seized by Sooke RCMP and sent to the coroners’ office for investigation. After DNA testing, it was confirmed that the foot and leg found belonged to Okumoto.

RELATED: Police wait on autopsy findings on human foot

Foul play is not suspected in the death. The Coroners Service says the investigation is complete and no other details will be provided.

Previous story
Claim dismissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Just Posted

UPDATED: City postponing water system component work

City says staff occupied with a number of large water main breaks in the last 24 hours.

CP Rail train derailed near Field, B.C.

There was no threat to public safety and no injuries: CP Rail

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Most Read