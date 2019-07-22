Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Minister of Health, Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, left, speak at a press conference regarding the Canada Food Guide and their letter to Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, July 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor is trying to distinguish the Liberals as a party of scientific, evidence-based policy while she says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is spreading misinformation about Canada’s new food guide.

Petitpas Taylor held a news conference in Ottawa today, along with her colleague Marco Mendicino, to say the Conservatives are willing to throw away research and evidence underpinning the creation of the new dietary guide.

Today, I’m calling on Mr. Scheer to come clean with Canadians about where he stands on evidence based policy. Take a look 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pU9nzUgs58 — Ginette Petitpas Taylor (@GinettePT) July 22, 2019

In January, Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes and focused instead on broader guidelines, including eating more plant-based protein and drinking more water.

Last Wednesday, Scheer told an annual gathering of the Dairy Farmers of Canada in Saskatoon that the process to craft the new version of the document was “flawed” and that the guide needs to reflect what “science tells us.”

READ MORE: Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health experts

He also pledged that a Conservative government would “absolutely” review the guide, adding there was a “complete lack of consultation” on the new version.

Petitpas Taylor’s news conference followed an appearance by the Conservatives’ Pierre Poilievre, attacking the Liberals for bringing back Gerald Butts as a campaign adviser following his resignation in the SNC-Lavalin affair last winter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.