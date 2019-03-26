Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a “March for Our Lives” protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Florida high school massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed

He is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year

The suspect in last year’s Florida high school massacre will be back in court as his attorneys try to prevent prosecutors from learning the mental health experts they are consulting.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will argue Tuesday that the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn’t be disclosed.

They say they are not required to tell prosecutors which experts they are consulting and don’t have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz’s trial next year. They said it would be unfair if prosecutors can learn the experts through jail visitor logs.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

READ MORE: Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin backtracks on CEO’s comments surrounding potential job losses
Next story
Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Just Posted

Council zeros in on Balment Park indoor facility location

Proposal sees facility built over existing BMX course, city and bike society to mull track options

New college office to foster connections with students, alumni

COTR hires Graham Knipfel to serve as director of newly-created Donor and Alumni Engagement office

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

On display at the Cranbrook Public Library Jeannette Oostlander original oil paintings… Continue reading

Ktunaxa Nation holds first language summit since 2011

The language summit coincides with the youth’s, allowing for trans-generational transfer of knowledge

Ktunaxa Nation holds Ahead of the Game 2.0 youth summit

Youth summit coincides with language summit

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Trudeau says he, Wilson-Raybould had cordial conversation last week

Trudeau denies anything improper occurred regarding SNC-Lavalin and the PMO

SNC-Lavalin backtracks on CEO’s comments surrounding potential job losses

Top boss had said protecting 9,000 jobs should grant leniency

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Indecent caller handed 18-month conditional sentence

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

Most Read