The Kootenay River, as photographed from the Fort Steele bridge on Highway 95 on Monday, June 13. Trevor Crawley photo.

The Kootenay River, as photographed from the Fort Steele bridge on Highway 95 on Monday, June 13. Trevor Crawley photo.

Flood watch downgraded to high streamflow advisory in the Kootenays

A flood watch in the Kootenays and Upper Columbia has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory as a storm front bringing significant amounts of rainfall has passed through the region.

“Rivers are experiencing lower levels than forecasted yesterday,” according to a bulletin from the River Forecast Centre. “In some areas, flows remain high but are not anticipated to reach flood stage as the runoff from this recent storm continues to pass over the coming day.

“Additional rainfall is in the longer-range forecast, and advisories may need to be upgraded at a later time.”

Environment Canada is forecasting more rain in the Kootenays this weekend and into early next week.

A flood warning has ended in the Elk Valley region, but an evacuation alert issued by the District of Sparwood on June 13 for a few properties remains in place.

On the weekend, the River Forecast Centre put much of the Kootenays and Upper Columbia on flood watch, in anticipation of forecasted rainfall.

Previous story
B.C. estuary a showcase for the reclamation of ruined habitat
Next story
Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency

Just Posted

No cyclist is going to make it over the Gray Creek Pass yet. Photo submitted
Gray Creek Pass unlikely to open until mid-July

City of Cranbrook and CUPE Local 2090 have come to terms on a two year collective agreement retroactive from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2023. Trevor Crawley photo.
City, CUPE Local 2090 ratify two-year collective agreement

The Cranbrook Jr. Outlaws took down both Alberta-based opponents in league play this past weekend. Photo submitted.
Outlaws take down opponents, remain undefeated in league play

The Mount Baker Concert Choir has been awarded runner-up in the B.C. Performing Arts Festival - High School Choral Division. The choir is pictured with director and teacher Evan Bueckert. (Submitted)
Mount Baker Concert Choir named runner-up in BC Performing Arts Festival