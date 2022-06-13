Flood warning issued for Elk River

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Elk Valley as of Monday June 13.(Image courtesy of BC River Forecast Centre)

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Elk River.

The B.C. agency upgraded it’s flood watch to a warning on Monday (June 13) morning after heavy rain overnight, with more on the forecast.

“Rising snowmelt rates and unsettled and showery weather has been leading to rising river levels throughout the region. A number of rivers through the region are currently at or approaching 2-year return period flows, particularly in the East Kootenay. This includes the Elk River near Fernie, Bull River near Gardner, Kootenay River at Fort Steele, Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, Slocan River near Crescent Valley and tributaries around Nelson and Creston,” reads the River Forecast Centre press release.

Heavy rain is expected to continue through Monday and Tuesday in the region, with a rainfall warning in the Elk Valley and expected rainfall between 50 and 80mm, with “the highest amounts around Fernie.”

The rest of the East and West Kootenay remain on alert with 30 to 50mm expected there, and across the Columbia region.

“Current hydrologic modelling is indicating risks for flooding into the Tuesday period, particularly in the East Kootenay region. Flows in the 5-year to 10-year return period range are likely, with flows in the 20-year range or higher being possible.

