Flights resume at Cranbrook airport

Aircraft operating as normal after wildfire smoke forced flight cancellations on Sunday.

Air operations have resumed at the Canadian Rockies International Airport after smoke from local wildfires forced the cancellation of flights on Sunday.

Visibility is at three miles right now, according to airport staff, however, if it drops below two miles, flights will be impacted due to safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Air Canada Jazz says airports in the B.C. Interior are experiencing heavy smoke and that flights will operate if it is safe to do so.

Air Canada says it has a rebooking policy for anyone who purchaed tickets to affected communities, including Cranbrook.

Pacific Coastal Airlines is also conducting their air operations, according to the latest info from YXC departures.

If you are flying out of the Canadian Rockies International Airport, check on the status of your flight first.

There is currently an air quality advisory in effect as local wildfires from Meachen Creek, Lost Dog and others around the region are producing heavy amounts of smoke.

