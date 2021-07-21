The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque in Greater Victoria on July 16. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

5 young children sent to Victoria hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies

Victoria police remind those who use cannabis edibles to store them well away from children

  • Jul. 21, 2021 12:40 p.m.
  • News

Five children, all under the age of 10, were brought to Victoria General Hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies.

The children’s parents had noticed them acting strangely while attending a barbeque on July 16, according to Victoria police. Questioned about what they’d been up to, the children said they’d eaten candy which the adults immediately recognized as THC gummies. After someone called 911, the children were brought to the hospital, observed and later released.

READ ALSO: ‘Lock it up’: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles

VicPD does not suspect foul play.

Given the strong resemblance of some cannabis products to non-cannabis products, police urge those who use cannabis edibles to store them well out of reach of inquisitive children.

READ ALSO: Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

