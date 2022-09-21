BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)

Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola

BC Conservation officers caught them during a patrol of the Dean River

Five U.S. citizens caught more than they expected when they were fined by the BC Conservation Officer Service for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola recently.

In a Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service noted officers were patrolling the Dean River to conduct angling compliance checks when they met up with the fishing individuals.

Using barbed hooks is in contravention of the BC Sport Fishing Regulation so each of them were issued a $575 fine.

“It was an expensive day of fishing,” noted the Facebook post.

Bella CoolaConservation

Previous story
‘The bond is broken’: Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
Next story
Vancouver man charged with 2 stranger stabbings in 2 days

Just Posted

Local stakeholders involved with the Accelerate Kootenays initiative gathered at the Canadian Rockies International Airport for an announcement on the expansion of the EV network in the Kootenays. Trevor Crawley photo.
EV charging stations coming to the Cranbrook airport

Ron Popoff is running for another term on Cranbrook city council.
Popoff seeking another term on Cranbrook city council

Grist and Mash bartender Kevin pours out a pint during BC Ale Trail’s Cranbrook and Kimberley Tasting Passport campaign. Paul Rodgers photo.
BC Ale Trail launches Cranbrook, Kimberley tasting passport

Wildsight's Youth Climate Corps held a Fix it Fair to help give new life to household items rather than send them to the landfill. Wildsight photo.
Wildsight’s Youth Climate Corp host ‘Fix it Fair’