Final results in for Cranbrook election; Price is elected mayor

Blissett, Graham, Peabody, Popoff, Stetski and Wray elected to Cranbrook Council

Final unofficial results are in for the Cranbrook Municipal Election, October 15, 2022.

As of 8:30 p.m.

For Mayor of Cranbrook:

Lee Pratt – 1,758

Wayne Price – 2,721

For Cranbrook City Council:

Norma Blissett – 3,147

Wesly Graham – 2,603

Mike Peabody – 3,181

Ron Popoff – 2,959

Wayne Stetski- 2,114

Lynnette Wray – 3,244

Jeremy Youngward – 2,066

For School District 5 Board Of Education:

Trina Ayling – 2,337

Irene Bischler – 2,570

Stan Chung – 1,869

Chris Johns – 2,459

Doug McPhee – 2,387

Wendy Turner – 2,231