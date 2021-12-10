Chief Dean Nelson, of Lilwat First Nation, addressing attendees of a press conference announcing Indigenous and B.C. communities teaming to explore a 2030 Winter Games bid. (City of Vancouver Facebook screenshot)

Chief Dean Nelson, of Lilwat First Nation, addressing attendees of a press conference announcing Indigenous and B.C. communities teaming to explore a 2030 Winter Games bid. (City of Vancouver Facebook screenshot)

First Nations, Whistler Vancouver explore 2030 Winter Games bid

Indigenous, municipal leaders announce memorandum of understanding for Winter Olympic bid

A consortium of First Nations and municipalities will together explore the possibility of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, alongside City of Vancouver and Resort Municipality of Whistler, announced a Memorandum of Understanding Friday (Dec. 10), which will see collaboration with the Canadian Olympic and Canadian Paralympic committees and other stakeholders to examine the effects and benefits of hosting another winter games, stated a press release.

The memorandum will see creation of a “Host Nations Exploratory Assembly for the consideration of a 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid,” a statement said. The assembly will work with the committees to look into how feasible “2030 Games concepts for the region” are and will all in the group reviewing.

“The feasibility analysis will focus on collective benefits and priorities, and on how the bidding process can set frameworks for government partnerships.”

Vancouver and Whistler previously were the site of the 2010 Winter Games and while there was First Nations involvement, many leaders said it was lacking.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Team Canada unveils 2022 Winter Olympic apparel

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympicswinter olympics

Previous story
West Boundary village refuses to explain why community’s only doctor cannot renew clinic lease
Next story
Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard (left) has been signed to the College of the Rockies Women’s Avalanche Volleyball team. She is pictured with Head Coach Bryan Fraser (right) at a signing event on Friday, December 10, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
COTR Avalanche Women’s Volleyball signs Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard

Hazardous winter conditions expected in Elk Valley, snow for Cranbrook, Kimberley (File photo)
Weather event advisory issued for East Kootenay

Columbia Outdoor School held their annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Pictured are staff, campers and volunteers with Columbia Outdoor School. Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to Blue Lake Camp, helping to sponsor children who would otherwise not be able to attend. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Nearly $2,000 raised through Columbia Outdoor School’s Christmas Tree fundraiser

Mayor and council met with city staff on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to hammer out budget priorities for next year and beyond.
City council debates budget priorities, proposed tax levy increase set at 2.75%