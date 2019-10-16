(File photo)

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

The province has found a “probable” case of vaping-related illness in B.C., health officials said Wednesday.

The news comes after a Sept. 19 notice that required doctors to report cases that meet the “national case definition” of vaping disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said although this is the first case of probably vaping disease in the province, they “fully expect there will be more as this is quickly emerging as a significant public health issue.”

The province said there are other investigations into suspected vaping disease underway.

“Vaping is turning back the clock on decades of effective anti-smoking efforts and creating a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine,” Henry said.

B.C.’s first case of vaping-related illness comes as more than 1,000 people in Canada, and some in Canada, have development lung issues seemingly linked to vaping.

In September, Ontario health official identified multiple cases of vaping-related illness in the province.

In B.C., two men are seeking to open a class-action lawsuit against e-cigarette giant Juul. The province has not provided information as to what e-cigarette, or vape, the B.C. patient with vaping-related illness was using.

READ MORE: Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

READ MORE: B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

More to come.

