First business sets up on former Tembec lands

The first business has moved into the former Tembec lands since the city purchased the property a few weeks ago.

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt handed over the keys to the former Tembec finger-jointing facility to Ted Dergousoff and C&C Wood Products, which will be using the plant to manufacture exterior wood trim and siding.

“We at C&C Wood Products are very pleased to restart and expand the finger-joint plant here in Cranbrook,” said Dergousoff. “While built for the purpose of making finger joint studs, our intention is to further the manufacturing process to make engineered siding and trim.

“Fully built out, we expect to employ 17 to 20 workers per shift.”

C&C Wood Products is the first business to set up shop in the former Tembec property site, and has been about two years in the making, said Pratt.

“It’s great news for Cranbrook,” said Pratt. “For myself, it’s especially rewarding because I’ve been working on it for quite a while. We purchased this land and this was a big part, the first part, of what we were going to do, so we’re going to be leasing the plant to Ted and employing some people, he said 17-20 people per shift, so that’s good news. These will be well paying jobs that Cranbrook is in dire need of.”

C&C Wood Products is just one of many businesses that are lining up to set up on the properties, said Pratt.

“We do have another license of occupation signed right now,” Pratt continued, “and one that’s away for signing, tentatively and hopefully, in the next few days and I’ve also got another three or four on the go with people I’m in discussion with.”

Dergousoff is hoping to to have the facility in production within the next six months.