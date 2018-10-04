Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt hands over the keys of an old Tembec finger-jointing plant to Ted Dergousoff, CEO of C&C Resources Inc. The company is hoping to manufacture siding, trim and exterior products within the next six months. Trevor Crawley photo.

First business sets up on former Tembec lands

C&C Wood Products to restart production at former finger-jointing facility

The first business has moved into the former Tembec lands since the city purchased the property a few weeks ago.

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt handed over the keys to the former Tembec finger-jointing facility to Ted Dergousoff and C&C Wood Products, which will be using the plant to manufacture exterior wood trim and siding.

“We at C&C Wood Products are very pleased to restart and expand the finger-joint plant here in Cranbrook,” said Dergousoff. “While built for the purpose of making finger joint studs, our intention is to further the manufacturing process to make engineered siding and trim.

“Fully built out, we expect to employ 17 to 20 workers per shift.”

C&C Wood Products is the first business to set up shop in the former Tembec property site, and has been about two years in the making, said Pratt.

“It’s great news for Cranbrook,” said Pratt. “For myself, it’s especially rewarding because I’ve been working on it for quite a while. We purchased this land and this was a big part, the first part, of what we were going to do, so we’re going to be leasing the plant to Ted and employing some people, he said 17-20 people per shift, so that’s good news. These will be well paying jobs that Cranbrook is in dire need of.”

C&C Wood Products is just one of many businesses that are lining up to set up on the properties, said Pratt.

“We do have another license of occupation signed right now,” Pratt continued, “and one that’s away for signing, tentatively and hopefully, in the next few days and I’ve also got another three or four on the go with people I’m in discussion with.”

Dergousoff is hoping to to have the facility in production within the next six months.

Previous story
Three suspects identified by police following Fernie vehicle thefts

Just Posted

Three suspects identified by police following Fernie vehicle thefts

Three males from Golden, Cranbrook and Calgary, identified by RCMP as suspects

First business sets up on former Tembec lands

C&C Wood Products to restart production at former finger-jointing facility

Heavy snowfall recedes, temperatures level out into weekend

Environment Canada says snow should retreat back up the mountainside

Key City Theatre shows relocated due to renos

Jesse Cook moved to Alliance Church, Mike Delamont moved to Wildhorse Theatre in Fort Steele

Last outdoor farmer’s market of the season October 6

Submitted The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will host a Thanksgiving Market – the… Continue reading

WATCH: Minister of Agriculture boosts 4-H funding

Cranbrook’s local 4-H club was paid a visit by Minister of Agriculture… Continue reading

Wearing Orange to Remember and Act

Yme Woensdregt This Sunday, September 30, is Orange Shirt Day. Why orange?… Continue reading

2020 Memorial Cup to be held in Kelowna

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Most Read