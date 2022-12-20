First Baptist Church opens as temporary overnight warming centre

A Cranbrook church has opened it’s doors as a emergency warming centre for the next few days, prompted by extreme cold temperatures that are dropping as low as -30C at night.

First Baptist Church, located at 334 14th Ave. S, will be open as an overnight warming centre from 4 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. running from Tuesday (Dec. 20) until Friday, Dec. 23.

The warming centre was opened following dialogue between Emergency Management BC and the City of Cranbrook on Tuesday.

Kootnay East MLA Tom Shypitka released a public letter on Monday (Dec. 19), calling for a warming centre in Cranbrook, noting that there has been at least one apparent death due to exposure to the elements.

“I had a conversation today with a resource worker and we are needing space for 10 to 15 individuals,” wrote Shypitka, in his letter. “These people have a really good chance of being exposed to very cold temperatures that will lead to frost bite, potentially amputation and possibly death.

“These are human beings in need of a place to keep warm just to survive. The time to act is now.”

Shypitka also highlighted the need for a warming location to last through the next month, pledging to assist with raising local awareness for local funding to maintain such a service.

While th FBC space is open a few days this week, the Travelodge currently serves as the community’s temporary overnight shelter, with 45 beds, along with eight nightly drop-in beds.

Staff and volunteers with Community Connections Society of Southeast BC ar on site 24/7 at the Travlodge to provide services such as meals and clothing for shelter guests.