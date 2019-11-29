Fireworks to dazzle Santa Claus parade

Fireworks are going to close out the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Balment Park at approximately 6 p.m., once the procession makes it’s way down Baker St.

The parade, organized by JCI Kootenay, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the downtown core and head towards the Cranbrook Curling Centre, where award winning Kamloops-based Emerald City Fireworks will launch their inaugural Winter Block Party fireworks for the crowd.

Afterward, Kris Kringle will head over to Western Financial Place for Santa’s Winter Block Party.

According to North Pole sources, elves will be setting up traffic control barriers and ropes at roughly 3 p.m. on Saturday before of the parade for public safety.

Western Financial Place will be open for Santa’s Winter Block Party on Saturday from 1 – 7p.m. ahead of Father Christmas’ arrival, and will also be open again on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Santa’s Winter Block Party is a special two-day event featuring over 80 local vendors including farmers, food producers and artisans on site offering their products and services.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

