Evacuation orders issued for properties in Aqam community as downed power lines spark wildfire Monday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.

Evacuation order issued for ʔaqam Community properties in response to wildfire

Two wildfires suspected to be caused by downed power lines in the ʔaq’am Community lands has led to resident evacuations for all homes on Mission Rd and Mission Wasa Low Rd. Monday afternoon.

Affected residents are being asked to evacuate through the emergency access route the top part of the reserve, and exit via LD Ranch Road, according to the ʔaq’am Community office.

Evacuees are asked to register with the Health Centre at 7470 Mission Rd.

The BC Wildfire Service is working with RCMP, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services and the ʔaq’am Community for fire response, which quickly grew to 20 hectares.

Ground crews are being supported by helicopters and air tankers, however, strong winds are affecting air assets.

Additional resources are en route, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

