Firehall’s annual turkey tradition, a smashing success

Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap served up a free community meal last weekend on Thanksgiving Monday.

Restaurant staff served approximately 500 meals over the course of the afternoon.

“This year was the biggest and the smoothest and just a tremendous amount of fun. We wound up serving a really appreciative and wonderful group of people,” said restaurant co-owner Jesse Roberts.

The event has become an annual tradition for the local eatery. Roberts said lets the community know they’re appreciated.

“It’s just about service and about appreciating the folks that keep our lights on all year long.”

Locals were treated to a full turkey dinner with vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pumpkin pie and tarts for dessert. Roberts said Save On Foods donated 400 dinner rolls to complete the meal.

A team of cooks began prepping the food a few days in advance. It took 15 huge turkeys to feed the entire crowd.

“The Firehall staff all donate their time and they come in and work a lot of hours to put this together,” said Roberts. “… They choose to come down and volunteer their time to help serve people.”

