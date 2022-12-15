The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve tour with Santa will take place this year. (Submitted file)

Firefighters to escort Santa through Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Sources have confirmed Santa’s scheduled tour of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services will once again assist Kris Kringle and his reindeer in touring the city streets on Dec. 24th, continuing a decades long tradition in partnership with the North Pole.

“We are so excited to have Santa agree to take time out of his hectic Christmas Eve schedule to spend time with us,” said Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. “We have been working closely with the team at the North Pole the past few weeks getting everything organized and the route planned.

“This is always a highlight of our year to be able to escort Santa year after year, and see the happy faces of all the kids – both young and old.”

The tour will begin ahead of the twilight hour, starting at 4 p.m., with off-duty members of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services accompanying Santa to various area neighbourhoods.

Every effort will be made to have Santa visit as many areas of the community as possible Christmas Eve.

The following schedule is a rough estimate of the planned tour.

4 p.m. -5 p.m. — Steeples School and Park Royal area

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Fire Hall and Highlands School area

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. — 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Gyro and Rotary Park areas

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas

Santa’s progress through town can be tracked in real-time on the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/local1253firefighters.

Firefighters to escort Santa through Cranbrook on Christmas Eve
