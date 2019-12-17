Firefighters to escort Santa around Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus is coming to town.

That’s right, Father Christmas will be touring the world — and the streets of Cranbrook — during Christmas Eve on Dec. 24th.

According to North Pole sources, St. Nick and his sleigh, pulled by nine reindeer, will be escorted through the city by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

The tour is expected to start at 4 p.m., however, the overall schedule is an estimate as firefighters will make every effort to ensure Santa gets around to as many areas of the city as possible.

• 4:00-5:00 Steeples School and Park Royal area

• 5:00-6:00 Fire Hall and Highlands School area

• 6:00-7:00 Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

• 7:00-8:00 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T. M. Roberts School area

• 8:00-9:00 Gyro and Rotary Park areas

• 9:00-9:30 Slater Rd. Echo Field Rd areas

You can track Santa’s progress through town in real-time on the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.

