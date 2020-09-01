Firefighters responding to building fire on Cranbrook St.

Emergency services personnel are responding to a highly visible building fire just off Cranbrook St. in Cranbrook.

Firefighters, BC Ambulance Service, and RCMP responded to the building fire on Tuesday afternoon, using two ladder trucks, and water hoses for fire suppression efforts.

The vacant building, which formerly housed the local Royal Canadian Legion branch before it moved to another location, quickly burned as the roof and walls collapsed due to the intensity of the flames.

High winds pushed smoke and flames to a nearby restaurant, May Mays, which caught fire from the roof, and eventually engulfed the entire building.

Traffic is currently blocked on Cranbrook St. and on Kootenay St. on the backside of the properties as firefighters continue to respond to the blaze.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies
Next story
Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Just Posted

Firefighters responding to building fire on Cranbrook St.

Emergency services personnel are responding to a highly visible building fire just… Continue reading

Chernove nominated to preliminary list for cycling team at Paralympics

Local para-athlete nominated to compete in cycling events at Paralympics in Tokyo next year

More family doctors needed in the East Kootenay region

East Kootenay Division of Family Practice delivers presentation to Rotary Club on need for more doctors

ANKORS East Kootenay hosts Overdose Awareness Day march in Cranbrook

B.C. has seen more than 900 overdose deaths in first seven months of 2020

Cranbrook firefighters knock down small fire near Moir Park

Firefighters extinguish small fire near Moir Park on Saturday afternoon

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Most Read