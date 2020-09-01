Firefighters responding to building fire on Cranbrook St.

Emergency services personnel are responding to a highly visible building fire just off Cranbrook St. in Cranbrook.

Firefighters, BC Ambulance Service, and RCMP responded to the building fire on Tuesday afternoon, using two ladder trucks, and water hoses for fire suppression efforts.

Old Legiom building on fire in Cranbrook. Flames highly visible from the highway. pic.twitter.com/nFTyHt2zyZ — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) September 1, 2020

The vacant building, which formerly housed the local Royal Canadian Legion branch before it moved to another location, quickly burned as the roof and walls collapsed due to the intensity of the flames.

High winds pushed smoke and flames to a nearby restaurant, May Mays, which caught fire from the roof, and eventually engulfed the entire building.

Some pics of a building fire in Cranbrook now that I'm back in the office and power is up and running. A vacant building went up first until high winds pushed the flames over to a neighbouring restaurant. pic.twitter.com/NrmgXma2SU — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) September 1, 2020

Traffic is currently blocked on Cranbrook St. and on Kootenay St. on the backside of the properties as firefighters continue to respond to the blaze.

More to come.