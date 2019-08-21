Emergency personnel with the RDEK responded to two hay barn on fire overnight Tuesday.

UPDATED: Crews remain on scene of Jaffray hay barn fires

Emergency personnel remain on scene throughout Wednesday to put out hot spots

Two hay barns ingnited on a rural Jaffray-area property over Tuesday night, with 20 firefighters responding to the scene, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

Additional personnel, including assistance from the B.C Wildfire Service, were called in later Wednesday to help contain the fire from spreading.

“We got the call just after midnight and when we arrived on scene both large hay barns were fully involved,” said Dave Boreen, the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire Chief. “We have firefighters from Jaffray, Elko and Baynes Lake on scene along with a tender and three firefighters from the City of Fernie who were called in to assist. The homeowners also played a key role in containing the fire as they used an on site excavator to put in a guard around the fire.”

There were no injuries and the cause is not considered to be suspicious.

By the early morning, both fires were considered under control, however, fire personnel will remain on scene for the next several days to put out hot spots.

“While we have been able to contain both fires, they remain active within the perimeter in the hay and are generating a lot of smoke which can be seen for quite some distance,” said Boreen, later Wednesday. “We expect the fires could continue to generate smoke for quite some time.”

Crews have built a guard around the fire, laid down hose and installed sprinklers to keep the area wet.

“This was excellent work by all involved – the firefighters and the residents. These were large fires and with the dry conditions right now, they did incredible work to keep the blaze contained to the two barns,” Boreen added.

Smoke is expected to be visible along Highway 3 between Jaffray and Wardner bridge, particularly in the Rosicky Road area, according to the RDEK.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Court approves settlement agreement for Indian day schools
Next story
Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Just Posted

Firefighters respond to two hay barns on fire near Jaffray

Emergency personnel remain on scene throughout Wednesday to put out hot spots

Dynamiters prepare for main camp

The Kimberley Dynamiters will host their main camp on Aug. 30 - Sept. 1 at the Civic Centre

UPDATED: MV Balfour ferry returns to service

The 65-year-old ferry had been out of action for a month

Kiara Ker earns bronze at U17 National Basketball Championships

This was the third time the local basketball player represented Team BC at the national level

Vehicle stolen from downtown Fernie found torched at transfer station

RCMP are seeking witnesses to the theft of a yellow 2002 Subaru… Continue reading

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

Most Read