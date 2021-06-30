Firefighters put out wildfire at Wildstone

Firefighters were called in to contain an interface fire just north of the driving range on the Wildstone development on Tuesday night, June 29. The fire was contained within a few hours and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Morgan Turner Photography)
