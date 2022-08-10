UPDATE: Firefighters gain upper hand on wildfire south of Fairmont

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30am; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30am,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be 2 hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.

Members of the Fairmont, Windermere and Canal Flats fire departments were on the scene of a wildfire south of Fairmont Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022.

“We have a total of 13 firefighters on scene along with five pieces of apparatus, and everyone is focused on getting the upper hand on the fire, which was reported at about 11:30pm this evening,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Drew Sinclair. A Response Officer and Initial Attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service were on scene as well.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. RCMP were on site and temporarily closed the highway to allow crews to safely do their work.

More updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.



