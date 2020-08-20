Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a grass fire near Pop Price Park on Wednesday evening. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters knock down grassfire in Pop Price park

It’s not just the backcountry that’s on fire.

Cranbrook firefighters knocked down a small grassfire near in Pop Price Park near Slater Rd. on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which was likely caused by a ‘carelessly discarded cigarette’, according to a press release from the City of Cranbrook.

The fire had potential to cause significant property loss due to high temperatures and ground conditions at the time.

“Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services reminds everyone in our community that firefighting resources are being stretched right now, and weather conditions are such that any new start could potentially become a significant event,” reads the press release.

Outside of the city, wildfires have sparked up near Wasa, Ta Ta Creek and a large 400-hectare fire in the Doctor Creek area southwest of Canal Flats. Newer fires within the last day have also sparked up near Moyie Lake and up the St Mary Valley.


