Firefighters extinguish small fire at detached garage

Firefighters doused a small fire at a detached garage at a residence in the south end of Cranbrook on Thursday morning.

Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, said six firefighters and two apparatus attended the scene near 14th St and 8th Ave and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading any further.

“Basically, it was on a detached garage and damaged a little bit of equipment in the yard, too,” Driver said. “There was one property owner who had sustained some injuries trying to put the fire out while we were en route and he was sent to the BC Ambulance Service, treated and released on-scene.”

The cause is not deemed to be suspicious, Driver added.



