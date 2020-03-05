Cranbrook firefighters extinguished a small fire at a detached garage mid-morning on Thursday, March 6th. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters extinguish small fire at detached garage

Firefighters doused a small fire at a detached garage at a residence in the south end of Cranbrook on Thursday morning.

Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, said six firefighters and two apparatus attended the scene near 14th St and 8th Ave and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading any further.

“Basically, it was on a detached garage and damaged a little bit of equipment in the yard, too,” Driver said. “There was one property owner who had sustained some injuries trying to put the fire out while we were en route and he was sent to the BC Ambulance Service, treated and released on-scene.”

The cause is not deemed to be suspicious, Driver added.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Newly-branded Game Day EK seeks new volunteers
Next story
VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

Just Posted

Firefighters extinguish small fire at detached garage

Firefighters doused a small fire at a detached garage at a residence… Continue reading

Newly-branded Game Day EK seeks new volunteers

Fundraising event for Alberta Children’s Hospital has raised nearly $50K to date

Spin for Mental Health raises $2,700 for CMHA

Just over $2,700 was raised during a spin class fundraiser in the… Continue reading

MacKinnon accepts deputy director role at Cranbrook fire department

A familiar face at the Cranbrook fire department has accepted a management… Continue reading

Elkford Fire Rescue vents frustration with drivers at emergency scene

Elkford Fire Rescue is venting frustration with highway drivers who ignored traffic… Continue reading

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Kootenay Lake school district cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus

The federal government has advised against travel to Northern Italy

Most Read