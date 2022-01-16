Firefighters extinguish blaze at Tie Lake Transfer Station

Firefighters extinguished a few small blazes at the Tie Lake Transfer Station on Saturday that are suspected to be human-caused.

Ten firefighters from the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko Fire Departments responded to fire at the transfer station with six pieces of apparatus, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“When we arrived, the tire pile was on fire and it was later discovered that both waste bins were burning as well,” said Michael Hockley, Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service Fire Chief. “Our crews and the contractor did an excellent job of getting the fires extinguished and the tires spread out and cooled down.”

The transfer station was closed for a few hours while crews tackled the blaze, but reopened later in the day.

Despite placing barricades at the entrance, several vehicles entered the transfer station during the closure and attempted to dispose of their garbage while firefighters were working.

“We would like to remind the public to obey signage and stay away from areas where emergency responders are working,” adds Hockley.