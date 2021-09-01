UPDATE: structure fire at Cranbrook Travelodge contained to one room

Those staying at the hotel are allowed back into rooms unaffected by the fire

The City says that quick response by members of the fire department contained the fire to a single room.

“A single room and its contents suffered significant damage from the fire, and the adjacent rooms affected by smoke,” said the City in a press release. “One occupant was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for burns and smoke exposure, while two others experienced smoke injury while helping other occupants escape the fire.”

Those staying at the Travelodge have been allowed back into the rooms that were unaffected by the fire.

“Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services is extremely grateful for the assistance of Travelodge management and staff, RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service, the Emergency Social Services team and Community Connections in helping take care of those impacted by this morning’s fire,” said the City.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation has been launched as of Wednesday afternoon.